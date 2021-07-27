7-Eleven Debuts Three New Slurpee Flavors for Summer

The new fruit-flavored drinks are available in a 'stay-cold' cup for $1 at participating stores.

7-Eleven’s Slurpee comes in three new ‘featured fruity flavors’ to beat the heat this summer. Customers can grab each of the new options — Blueberry Lemonade Bliss, Pineapple Whip and Peach Perfect — for $1 in a small stay-cold cup at participating stores.

“The summer heat has Americans looking for ways to cool down and chill out, and 7-Eleven has lots of refreshing choices on the Slurpee machine,” said 7-Eleven Senior Category Manager Megan Edwards. “The new stay-cold Slurpee cup gives customers more time to drink their semi-frozen favorites, whether that’s one of our summer flavors or tried-and-true Cherry. And at only $1 for a small cup, the price is cool, too.”

Here’s a look at the summery Slurpee drink lineup:

Blueberry Lemonade Bliss: Imagine the flavor of lemonade with the sweet and sour taste of berry — made with real sugar and real juice.

Pineapple Whip: This bright yellow Slurpee drink is a cool blend of pineapple and rich whipped cream flavors.

Peach Perfect: Peach Perfect is made with real juice, is perfectly peachy in every way and has a light, slightly tart, refreshing taste.

Today marks one of the final days for customers to redeem their free small Slurpee drink coupon to celebrate 7-Eleven’s birthday. Found in the 7Rewards loyalty program, the personalized offer expires on July 31. With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is the popular proprietary loyalty program found in the 7–Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases and take advantage of offers, exclusive discounts, and interactive features.

Customers can also order their favorite flavor via 7-Eleven Delivery through the 7-Eleven app. 7-Eleven Delivery is offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.