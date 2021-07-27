Grain-Free Almond Tortilla Chips

San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips are grain-free tortilla chips made from sustainably grown almonds, tasty cassava flour and simple, quality ingredients and lightly cooked in avocado oil. Sea salt, hickory smoked and wasabi flavors are each certified gluten-free, grain-free, Kosher and contain no artificial colors and flavors, no corn, and no soy. Sold in 5-4.5-ounce bags, the San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips are currently available for retailers nationwide to carry for an suggested retail price of $4.99.

Calbee America Inc.

www.calbeena.com