Love’s Donates $100,000 to St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

Organization aids truck drivers and their families through tough times, helps with basic household bills as well as health and wellness initiatives for drivers.

Love’s Travel Stops announced it has donated another $100,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF), a nonprofit that helps professional truck drivers and their families during difficult times.

“Professional truck drivers keep America moving, and this is one way we’re thanking them for all they do for the country,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “St. Christopher is a great organization that helps drivers every day, and we’re glad to continue to support the organization.”

Love’s first donated to St. Christopher in April 2020 when the company gave $100,000 to help drivers during the coronavirus pandemic. The relief fund helps with expenses like rent, mortgage, utilities, insurance and vehicle payments, as well as provides health and wellness programs for drivers.

“The trucking industry is the backbone of our economy and professional drivers are the heart of the industry,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development for SCF. “We depend on those drivers every single day and they can depend on St. Christopher Truckers Fund every single day. We are humbled by the continued generosity of Love’s Travel Stops and their commitment to ensure the men and women of this industry have support when they need it most. Thank you for being a hero to our highway heroes.”

“As president of SCF, as well as a customer of Love’s, we are proud to be in a partnership that serves and cares for the trucking industry,” said Joyce Brenny, president of SCF and CEO of Brenny Specialized. “On behalf of the crew at Brenny and board of directors at SCF, a gracious thank you.”

Truckers needing assistance can apply online. Supporters can donate online or contact Shannon Currier at [email protected].