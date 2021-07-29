Big Y Hosting Mobile Vaccine Clinics

Teaming up with Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the supermarket and c-store chain is offering walk-up clinics and $25 gift certificates for those getting first shot.

For residents of Massachusetts who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine shot, Big Y and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts are partnering to offer free, walk-up vaccination clinics with no appointment necessary.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are offered. Anyone receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be able to return three weeks later for their second dose.

“We are proud to partner with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in order to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to our customers,” said Big Y President and CEO Charles L. D’Amour. “It is our hope that our customers take advantage of this convenience while also receiving a $25 gift card to Big Y.”

Residents getting their first shot also will be given a $25 gift certificate to Big Y — an incentive that’s funded by the state.

Big Y pharmacists and technicians have administered nearly 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots since January. The vaccine is also available on a walk-in basis at all 33 Big Y Pharmacy locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Big Y Foods Inc. is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates 84 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with nearly 12,000 employees.