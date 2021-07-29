NACUFS Releases Collegiate Foodservice 2021 Salary Survey

Benchmarking results are for more than positions within foodservice from the director/executive level to a student foodservice worker.

The National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) has released the results from its 2021 Salary Benchmarking Survey. The biannual survey tracks and measures compensation for 33 positions within collegiate foodservice from the director/executive level to a student foodservice worker.

Compensation across salaried positions remains strong but flat for 2021. Respondents reported an average salary increase of 1.78%, with the median salary for the director of foodservice being reported at $108,665. The director of foodservice is the senior operating manager or department head for foodservices or a dining services program. The salary high for the director was reported at $136,656.

The next two top salaried positions within collegiate foodservice reported the following:

* The median salary for the associate director is $90,000 with a salary high of $107,000. The associate director is the senior subordinate to the director who may assume responsibility for the department in the absence of the director.

* The median salary for the assistant director is $74,590 with a salary high of $89,460. The assistant director is the senior operating manager responsible for one or more segments of the foodservice department.

In comparison, the median salary for the director/executive director is $153,000 with a salary high of $165,000. The director/executive director is the senior administrator responsible for the management of support or auxiliary services, which typically includes foodservice and one or more other auxiliary services such as housing, bookstores, printing, etc.

Compensation across hourly positions saw incremental change for 2021 with a median hourly wage range of $14.33 to $16.10 depending on position. Respondents reported an average hourly wage increase of 5.78% in 2021 over 2020.

Specific to Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) respondents reported the following impacts:

38.5% did not furlough/lay off/terminate employees because of COVID-19.

2.9% experienced an increase in institution-wide pay because of COVID-19.

39.1% reported pay changes occurred as usual during COVID-19.

43.8% experienced a pay freeze or no planned/anticipated increase or decrease during COVID-19.

“The data in NACUFS’ salary survey indicate that foodservice jobs in the college and university sector are solid, secure positions at hourly and management levels,” said NACUFS Chief Executive Robert Nelson. “When one considers benefits and scheduling or holiday options, the college and university sector offers some of the best foodservice professional employment opportunities.”

NACUFS was founded in 1958 by a group of college and university foodservice professionals. Since its inception, NACUFS has focused on its mission to support and promote excellence in collegiate dining by providing members with the programs and resources they need to excel, from benchmarking and best practices to educational programming and professional networking.