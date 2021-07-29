Looking to connect with consumers in new ways, company will move forward with 50-year vision that relies on innovation, sustainability and recruitment of top-tier talent.

Republic Tobacco is now Republic Brands. The name change comes at a time when the company hopes to propel its brand portfolio and introduce new product offerings to address the rapidly growing rolling and make-your-own market.

A global leader in all-natural rolling papers and premium accessories for the roll-your-own (RYO) and make-your-own (MYO) markets, Republic Brands has a wide-reaching distribution network across 120 countries and operates seven manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe.

Building on its legacy of making OCB, JOB and E-Z Wider, plus RYO/MYO mainstays TOP, Gambler and Premier, Republic Brands is poised to lead the ongoing transformation in rolling products, accessories and merchandise.

“Consumers appreciate being able to take a moment to enjoy the little things in life, which is what rolling your own is all about,” said newly appointed President and Chief Marketing Officer Paul Marobella. “The historic shift in market dynamics we are now experiencing in the United States and beyond opens valuable growth opportunities and the ability to connect with consumers in new ways.”

Most recently the chairman and CEO of Havas North America, Marobella brings decades of executive experience guiding growth for large enterprises and consulting with 21st century marketing leaders in data-driven growth for iconic brands such as Coca-Cola, Adidas, Progressive, Jim Beam and more.

“The creation of Republic Brands represents a massive opportunity for our multinational company that has built its reputation as a trusted manufacturer and developer of sustainably sourced products,” said Republic Brands founder and Chairman Don Levin. “We’re on the vanguard of the next era in the roll-your-own category building on our core portfolio and our high-growth brands such as OCB, JOB, TOP, Abadie, JOKER and E-Z Wider.”

With 200 years of rolling paper legacy built into the company’s culture, Republic Brands has built a vertically integrated supply chain from plant to puff. Republic Brands continues to deepen its investments in brand and product lines featuring sustainable materials, and pursue innovative partnerships with today’s leading artists, creatives and influencers who share the Republic Brands ethos.

The Next 50 Years

To fulfill the brand’s vision for the next 50 years, Republic Brands will leverage its global production footprint that upholds ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 and GMP standards of sustainability, ethics and environmental responsibility to meet rising demand for cones, rolling papers, rollers, injectors, accessories and more.

Thanks to Republic Brands’ dedicated sales and service staff, the company is rapidly expanding into omnichannel retailing, while maximizing existing channels to bring the strongest brands in the world into the hands, hearts and minds of consumers flocking into the alternative RYO/MYO space.

With a 200-year-old cultural legacy, the family-owned company is known for innovations such as sustainable bamboo, hemp and flax fiber papers and cones, its natural acacia gum and internationally recognized ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 and GMP standards.