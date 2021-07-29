Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp Awarded Safe Shop Certification

The New York-based organization has also collaborated with Safe Shop to develop a new set of safety standards for camps.

Many Americans remain concerned about their safety even as they move on from the COVID-19 pandemic and return to their routines. Not only is there growing unease about new viral variants, but the past sixteen months created heightened sensitivities to basic matters of cleanliness and sanitation. Organizations that serve the public are now tasked with communicating that they take these concerns seriously.

Announced today, Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp has been awarded Safe Shop Assured™ certification at its 157-acre camp in Rush, New York. In addition to the certification, the Sunshine Camp team has collaborated with Safe Shop to create a new set of 10 standards that apply specifically to camps.

“We’re thrilled about the opportunity to work with the Sunshine Camp team,” said John Lofstock, spokesperson for Safe Shop. “Our organization originated in the convenience store industry where top-tier brands were looking to show that they maintain higher standards than competitors who might cut corners. As it turns out, the dynamics are similar with camps. As we got to know the team at Sunshine Camp, we decided to collaborate and create a new 10-point set of standards that determine whether or not a camp is a safe place to visit and stay. We’re confident that guests will find this helpful as they evaluate their options.”

Founded in 1922, the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp has served children with disabilities for nearly 100 years. More than 2,500 children annually visit the camp to get an experience that they simply cannot find anywhere else—including a treehouse, sensory center, archery, boating, fishing, digital photography, nature trails, and even a climbing wall.

“We provide a unique camping experience for children facing paralysis and other physical challenges, so safety isn’t optional—it’s mandatory,” said Tracey Dreisbach, executive director, Rochester Rotary. “We are proud to have earned the Safe Shop Assured™ certification, and we hope that our work in building a new set of safety standards for camps will help other organizations who share our commitment.”

Safe Shop Assured™ certification is available to best-in-class retailers and camps who meet high standards for clean, safe shopping experiences. Founded in 2020, Safe Shop certifies leading brands that are able to meet and uphold a 10-point checklist of essential safety and cleanliness measures.

For more information on Safe Shop, visit www.safeshopassured.com. For more information on the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp, visit www.sunshinecamp.org.

Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp, a fully accessible residential summer camp in Rush, N.Y., has met the needs of children with paralysis and other physical challenges and their families since 1922. Each summer, more than 2,500 children and young-adult campers (ages 7 to 21 years old) with disabilities take advantage of this 157-acre campground. It is the only camping facility of its kind in Greater Rochester that gives children with special needs unique overnight camping experiences.

Safe Shop Assured is a certification program available to retailers and camps that meet and maintain essential safety standards. Administered by a multi-generational and diverse board of retailers, suppliers, and industry experts, our goal is to provide customers and employees with additional peace of mind. Safe Shop is a joint venture between Paragon Solutions and WTWH Media. More at safeshopassured.com.