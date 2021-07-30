Fintech Grows Its Data Capabilities With Addition of STX

Cloud-based data management by STX Business Solutions will help Fintech in tracking alcohol product supply, delivery and sales performance.

Business solutions provider for the beverage alcohol industry Financial Information Technologies (Fintech) has acquired STX Business Solutions, a powerful web-based data management platform for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail industry built on Microsoft Power BI.

The addition of STX allows Fintech to continue to fuel the growth of its data capabilities and further strengthens its commitment to the beverage alcohol industry.

“We’re pleased to join the Fintech team,” said Jon Thompson, co-founder of STX Business Solutions. “Their success and leadership in the industry will provide exceptional support as we continue to grow our products and services. STX was built from a desire to provide support and insight to businesses within the complex alcohol industry and partnering with Fintech allows us to expand our reach.”

Founded in 2017, STX’s intuitive technology consolidates data points from several sources, creating credible and actionable data reports that expedite business performance. Through this scalable platform, STX users access up-to-date trend analysis, allowing alcohol suppliers, distributors, and retailers to track product success and performance. The addition of STX Business Solutions adds to the integrity supporting Fintech’s vast data offerings for hundreds of thousands of businesses nationwide.

“By blending STX’s powerful BI tools with Fintech’s industry-leading data platform, we will have the ability to seamlessly expand our offerings across the three-tier system, making operating within the alcohol industry easier while driving higher returns for our clients,” said STX co-founder Amber Muehlbach.

Fintech CEO Tad Phelps noted that the STX product suite will strengthen Fintech’s industry-leading offerings in the beverage alcohol marketplace and help grow Fintech’s position as the preeminent supplier of data and technology to the alcohol industry.

The STX acquisition closed on June 30, 2021, and marks the fourth purchase since Fintech was acquired by TA Associates in August 2018. The STX Business Solutions team will integrate with Fintech, and all employees will continue day-to-day operations as the partnership develops further.