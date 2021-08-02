Buc-ee’s Second Georgia Location Set to Open Late August

Ribbon cutting slated for Aug. 23 for new store in Calhoun, Ga., just off of I-75 with 53,200 square feet and 120 fueling slots.

Buc-ee’s newest travel center is in Calhoun, Ga., and the Texas-based c-store chain will celebrate the store’s opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for Aug. 23. Doors will

Located at 601 Union Grove Road just off I-75, Buc-ee’s Calhoun will bring the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years to one of the most beloved coastal cities in the country.

Buc-ee’s Calhoun marks the second Buc-ee’s travel center in Georgia, and is approximately 160 miles west of the first Georgia outpost, located in Warner Robins. The two Georgia stores continue Buc-ee’s multi-state expansion across the South, joining locations in Florida and Alabama. Buc-ee’s first travel centers in South Carolina and Tennessee are currently under construction, while Buc-ee’s continues to operate 38 locations across Texas, where it was founded.

Buc-ee’s Calhoun will occupy more than 53,200 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available.

“Calhoun is an ideal stop for folks making their way from central Georgia up through the gorgeous foothills of the northern part of the state, then on to Chattanooga in Tennessee and beyond,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “It’s a vibrant region, full of history and beauty, and Buc-ee’s is thrilled to join such a special community.”

Buc-ee’s remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere. Buc-ee’s Calhoun will bring at least 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with great pay, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 38 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store. Buc-ee’s began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia. Buc-ee’s broke ground on its first location in South Carolina in 2020, then broke ground on its first Kentucky and Tennessee outposts in 2021.

Buc-ee’s is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee’s has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine traveling for their customers.