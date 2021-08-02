Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza LTO

Hunt BrothersPizza is bringing back one of its most popular limited-time offers (LTOs), Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza. In its seventh offering, Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is a unique combination topped with a ranch sauce, all-natural chicken breast, a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, bacon pieces and a sprinkling of the company’s signature Just Rite Spice. Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is available as of July 26, while supplies last. Store partners can offer their customers two options — a made-to-order large 12-inch whole pizza or a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza (one-fourth of a 12-inch pizza).

