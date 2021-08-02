Halloween Lighter Series

Calico Brands Inc. introduces a new Halloween series to its Scripto Hybrid Designer lighter line, featuring five Halloween designs. The Scripto Hybrid Lighter is the perfect crossover of a multi-purpose lighter and pocket lighter now available with a variety of stylish designer wraps. It features a refillable tank, extended nozzle for safer lighting, adult-friendly push button ignition and adjustable flame. The Scripto Hybrid Lighter Designer series are available in a 50-count display-a-tray and one-pack open stock. The lighters have a suggested retail price of $1.20 per lighter in a display-a-tray and $1.25 per one-pack.

