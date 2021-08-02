Smoker Friendly Acquires Smoke N’GO

Boulder, Colo.-based The Cigarette Store (TCS), operators of the Smoker Friendly chain of retail outlets, has acquired 21 Smoke ‘N GO stores. The stores purchased from the Abbeville, La.-based chain are licensed to sell the SF Private Label brands will continue to do so.

Founded in 1976, Smoke N’GO has been owned by the Hoyt family and serving customers in central Louisiana. The chain built its first drive-through store in 1991. The Hoyt family is a longtime tobacco store owners and very involved in the industry.

“What a great team TCS is to work with!” said Fred Hoyt. “Our transaction was seamless and could not have gone better. Our former associates are in good hands with a terrific operation.” Hoyt added that the new stores will provide a strong opportunity for Smoker Friendly to grow in Louisiana.

Smoker Friendly pledged to operate the stores with the continued dedication to customer service and product selection that Smoke ‘N GO customers are accustomed to.

“We’ve been friends with Fred (Hoyt) for many years, so when he reached out earlier in the year expressing a desire to exit the business, we were able to get a transaction put together pretty quickly,” said Smoker Friendly CEO Terry Gallagher Jr. “We are very excited about the stores and our opportunity in Louisiana! We are actively pursuing additional acquisitions and are extremely bullish on our growth opportunities.”

This is Smoker Friendly’s fourth acquisition in the last 20 months, bringing its store count to 181 outlets operating across eight states. TCS is the largest licensee of Smoker Friendly International and the largest tobacco store retailer in the U.S. It operates a mix of tobacco stores, cigar lounges, liquor stores and fueling locations under the Smoker Friendly, Tobacco Depot and Gasamat banners in eight states, in addition to its e-commerce site, paylesscigarsandpipes.com.