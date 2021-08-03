ACE Breakouts: Consulting Firms to Present Financial and Strategic Planning Topics

Ethanol conference hosting sessions on monetizing incentives and tax credits, as well as strategic planning and workplace changes in navigating the ‘new reality' in biofuels industry.

As part of the 34th annual American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) Conference taking place Aug. 18-20 in Minneapolis, consulting firms Christianson PLLP and K·Coe Isom will host breakout sessions centered on planning for the future, ways to address changes in the workplace and leadership, and how to set up and monetize projects that capitalize on carbon-focused incentive programs and tax credits.

The ACE Conference features content focused on ways to make ethanol plants more profitable and efficient. The event draws industry leadership for updates on public policy, market development, board of director training, and much more.

Christianson PLLP will provide insights from the first complete cycle of California Low Carbon Fuel Standard reporting and verification, as well as other low carbon programs under development, explore effective monetization of 45Q tax credits, and correlations between profitability and an ethanol plant’s focus on low carbon programs drawn from the latest data available through its Christianson Benchmarking service.

“The tax and compliance team at Christianson is excited to connect in person again at this year’s ACE Conference,” said Christianson Benchmarking Senior Biofuels Analyst Connie Lindstrom. “This year, more than ever, it’s so important to understand the best ways to set up and monetize projects that capitalize on carbon-focused incentive programs and tax credits, and our team has lots of examples and best practices to share.”

K·Coe Isom-led sessions will focus on strategic planning, and how to address changes in the workplace and changes in leadership needed to navigate our new reality.

“K·Coe Isom is pleased to participate in the ACE conference,” said K·Coe Principal Donna Funk. “We will be helping attendees understand how to effectively advance their talented workforce and will also hold a session on board planning and successful succession planning.”

For a full list of conference topics and speakers, access the conference agenda at ethanol.org/events/conference.