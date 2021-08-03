Cereal-Flavored Protein Bars

General Mills Convenience introduces new protein bars featuring popular cereal flavors Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Golden Grahams. The bars appeal to convenience store customers seeking out a great-tasting, high protein bar that’s low in sugar. Each bar features 20 grams of protein and two grams of sugar. The multi-textured bars deliver the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Golden Grahams and are individually wrapped to enjoy on the go. The suggested retail price is $2.99.

General Mills Convenience & Foodservice

www.generalmillscf.com