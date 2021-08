4505 Meats is introducing its new line of premium sausage snacks: 4505 Butcher’s Snacks. Crafted with two ounces of high-quality humanely raised pork and 18-24 grams of protein per serving, these meat snacks are keto-certified, paleo-friendly and gluten-free. 4505 Butcher’s Snacks are available in three flavors: Original Recipe, Cheddar & Bacon and Red Hot.

