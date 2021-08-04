Circle K Teams Up With Lottery App Jackpocket

Partnership will extend exclusive perks to more than a million new lottery players every day as well as discounts and promotions at Circle K locations.

Convenience store chain Circle K announced a partnership with lottery app Jackpocket that will offer exclusive perks for lottery players. Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets.

Building off a 2020 pilot program in the Austin, Texas, metro area, the expanded partnership brings 21st century lottery play to more than 1,300 Circle K stores across Arkansas, Colorado, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio and Texas, reaching a potential of over 1.1 million new customers per day.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with Circle K, a company renowned for putting the customer first,” said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. “Jackpocket and Circle K share a mission to deliver easy and convenient experiences for consumers on the go. We’re excited to introduce Circle K customers to a new, easy way to play their favorite lottery games right from their phone.”

Through the partnership, Circle K customers and team members can claim $5 off their first lottery order in the Jackpocket mobile app by using a unique promo code that can be found at their local Circle K stores. Jackpocket app users will also unlock exclusive deals on Circle K products.

As part of the partnership, Jackpocket offers will be deployed across a variety of Circle K channels, including a store team member incentive program, allowing Jackpocket to meet lottery consumers where they are.

“Our partnership with Jackpocket is just one of the many ways that Circle K continues to innovate and enhance our customers’ experience with the brand,” said Circle K Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Lewis. “We’re excited that this new venture will give our customers a fun, exclusive and seamless way to order official state lottery tickets with just a tap of a button, and also give them access to deals on our exciting products. It is all part of our mission to make our customers’ lives a little easier every day.”

Jackpocket, available in 10 states, provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, and more. Jackpocket players have won more than $50 million in lottery prizes to date, including four individual players who have won prizes worth a million dollars or more.

Circle K is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel.