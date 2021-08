Chips Ahoy! continues to look for ways to provide consumers with exciting twists on the classic chocolate chip cookie through new flavors and ingredients. Chewy Chips Ahoy! Fudge Filled Cookies bring the taste of Chips Ahoy! combined with Hershey’s inspired fudge flavor with a rich fudge filled center. The new cookies, combined with ice cream, makes for the ultimate summer sundae.

Mondelēz International Inc.

www.mondelezinternational.com