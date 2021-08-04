Nominate Next-Generation Leaders for the 40 Under 40

CStore Decisions needs your help identifying next-generation leaders for our 2021 class of 40 Under 40 C-Store Leaders to Watch.

Do you work with bright up-and-coming young executives or next-generation leaders who are under 40 years old? Nominate them today at the link below.

Nominees must be retailers from a convenience store or petroleum chain only. While CStore Decisions will only recognize retailers in this prestigious 40 Under 40 list, nominations will be accepted from retailers, suppliers and other industry personnel. The nomination period will close on Sept. 20, and the final list of this year’s 40 under 40 will be published in the December issue of CStore Decisions.

Click here to enter a nomination.