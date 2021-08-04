Safe Shop and Action Card Partner to Help Retailers Market Safety and Cleanliness

Becoming Safe Shop certified just got a lot easier. Announced today, a new partnership with Action Card streamlines the Safe Shop onboarding process. Using Action Card’s mobile operations management platform, retailers can demonstrate Safe Shop Assured™ eligibility in as little as one day.

“Working together just made sense the more we looked at it,” said Tim Schuman, director of Action Card. “Retailers use our platform to streamline their store inspections & checklists by empowering store leaders to quickly submit photos and documentation from a mobile device. Since Safe Shop collects much of the same information—and helps retailers communicate the hard work they’re doing behind the scenes—we saw an opportunity to collaborate.”

As part of the partnership, the Safe Shop Assured™ certification process is now powered by Action Card. Retailers will receive a link to a web-based portal. Using their smartphones, managers will then select their respective stores from a drop-down menu, attach relevant photos and documentation, and answer required questions. The entire process can be completed in a matter of minutes and will remove the need for costly time investments and oversight at the corporate level.

“Our team is sensitive to the fact that retailers have a lot going on at the moment,” said John Lofstock, director of Safe Shop. “We don’t want to get in their way or have the onboarding process detract from more meaningful decisions about how to market safety and cleanliness using Safe Shop. With Action Card powering the onboarding process, we’ve removed a source of friction. Retailers will find that it’s as easy as flipping a switch.”

The partnership also extends discounts to each company’s respective clients. Safe Shop certified retailers have access to discounts on Action Card’s platform, and Action Card’s members will gain preferential pricing on Safe Shop certification.

Safe Shop is certification is included as a benefit for members of the National Advisory Group (NAG) for all stores that qualify. To join NAG or learn more about the Safe Shop member benefit, visit https://nagconvenience.com.

To learn more about Action Card, visit www.actioncardapp.com. To learn more about Safe Shop, visit www.safeshopassured.com. Or contact John Lofstock, director of Safe Shop at [email protected].

About Action Card

Action Card’s mobile store inspection & checklist software helps multi-unit businesses drive consistency, meet quality standards, and uphold brand requirements across all locations. Retail, restaurant and franchise brands across thousands of locations utilize Action Card to deploy operational procedures and ensure those processes are being completed on a daily basis. Real-time data provides insight into issues so they can be efficiently addressed. For more information, visit actioncardapp.com

About Safe Shop

Safe Shop™ is a certification program that enables retailers to communicate that they are truly best in class. Certification is available to retailers who satisfy a 10-point checklist of essential safety measures designed to maintain essential standards of operating excellence. Safe Shop is a joint venture between Paragon Solutions and WTWH Media. More at www.safeshopassured.com.