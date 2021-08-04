SAS Ready for Annual Foodservice Show

Industry distributor show will feature a wide variety of products, from food prep equipment to promotional signage to the sampling of the food itself during one-day event at Ft. Wayne Convention Center.

Convenience industry product distributors S. Abraham & Sons will host its annual Foodservice Show at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Thursday, Aug. 12. The event will feature hands-on displays of vendor products from signage to equipment to foodservice samplings.

New to the foodservice arena this year will be chicken tenders and wings from Renaissance Man Foods. DeVinci’s turnkey pizza program from Omni Foods will be available to sample at the show and enjoy its robust sauce and premium quality ingredients. Other new items include State Fair Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade from Beverage Solutions Group; three varieties of Walkin’ Waffles and Ooey Gooey Lava Cakes from Prairie City Bakery. The new Raybern’s sandwiches will be featured to include the hot pastrami sub.

New in 2021 is the introduction of SAS’ roller grill rebrand – GoGo Grill. Equipment, signage and program details will be featured at the Foodservice Show to include pump toppers, window danglers, item identification, vinyl door stickers and other expanded POS offerings.

R3 Bunzl will exhibit new, innovative supplies and equipment made for the c-store space.

A subsidiary of Elmwood, La.-based Imperial Trading Co., Grand Rapids, Mich.-based S. Abraham & Sons provides marketing, distribution and technology solutions to convenience retailers. Its service area extends from the U.S.-Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico, servicing more than 5,000 retail locations.

The company’s strengths are its alliances with retail customers and the continued commitment to providing exceptional quality, value and service. Imperial Trading Co. and S. Abraham & Sons have six distribution centers serving 19 states.