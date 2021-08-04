BIC teamed up with entertainment legend Snoop Dogg and lifestyle innovator Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands for the new BIC EZ Reach Officially Licensed Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Lighter Series. Offered in six unique designs each, Snoop’s lighters feature photos of him and illustrations of his albums, and Martha’s lighters are a reflection of her homes and inspired by the country, farm and beach. The lighters have a suggested retail price of $4 each. Equipped with a 1.45-inch extended wand, the BIC EZ Reach Lighter is designed for lighting hard-to-reach places while helping to keep fingers away from the flame.

To celebrate the release of their new BIC EZ Reach lighter designs, Snoop and Martha sat down for a Lit Questions Q&A – where they discuss cooking with herbs, their favorite things to smoke and more. Check out the video to hear their answers.

