Hoshizaki America Certified ‘Georgia Made’

Pair of manufacturing plants and company HQ in the Peach State earn recognition from Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Hoshizaki America has been certified as “Georgia Made” by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, thanks to Hoshizaki’s ice machines and refrigeration products that are produced in the cities of Peachtree City and Griffin.

The Georgia Made program was created to support the industries manufacturing a wide variety of products across the state. Having Hoshizaki products certified as “Georgia Made,” the department of economic development said in a statement, assures quality and pride throughout Georgia and around the world.

“Hoshizaki America is proud to be a part of the Georgia Made program since we have been manufacturing products in the state of Georgia since 1986,” said Sally Ray, Hoshizaki’s director of marketing. “We value the partnership with the state as well as other manufacturers participating in the program.”

With corporate headquarters in Peachtree City, Ga., and a second manufacturing facility in Griffin, Hoshizaki operates some of the most automated production facilities in the industry. The Georgia Made program allows Hoshizaki America to use the Georgia Made logo on eligible products produced at these facilities, to notify consumers that the product was manufactured in Georgia.

Hoshizaki is a world leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of products for the foodservice industry, including ice machines, refrigerators, freezers, prep tables, display cases and dispensers.

Hoshizaki America employs more than 800 people nationwide and has been recognized for its state-of-the-art products. Hoshizaki has earned Energy Star Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence multiple years in a row for superior energy efficiency achievements.