VP Racing Fuels Expands Distributor Network

RVP Racing Fuels’ first-of-its-kind branded program with fuel supplied by Flint Hills Resources has expanded from north to south. In addition to four new distributors and seven new stores within the Midwest, this new branded program is now available in Texas. This unique brand offers a one-stop shop for general consumers and automotive enthusiasts. For distributors, the VP program offers more flexibility than the typical major brands. Most importantly, for dealers, VP offers independence and revenue growth that no other brand can.

New distributors include: Reif Oil (Burlington, IA), Buy Rite (Minneapolis, MN), Meffert Oil (Waunakee, WI), Remington Oil (Antigo, WI) and Douglass Distributing (Sherman, TX).

The company announced its first VP Racing Fuels Customer Appreciation event in Red Wing, Minnesota on August 6.

“The customer appreciation event at the Red Wing store is exciting as it is the first to open as part of the new branded program with VP Racing Fuels and Flint Hills Resources. We’re looking forward to being able to offer all of the new distributors that are a part of this relationship the marketing benefits like what we’ll see in Red Wing this weekend,” said Tom Garncarz, general manager, Northern Tier Marketing for Flint Hills Resources. “Flint Hills Resources’ reliable fuel supply combined with VP’s strong brand image and service to their customers offers a truly unique experience.”

VP Racing Fuels is known as a leader in fuel technology. The company operates internationally with businesses including race fuels and lubricants, consumer small engine fuels and automotive additives, and licensed retail fuel stations. The company also offers a program to independent operators of car wash, quick lube and marinas to brand as VP Racing Fuels.

“It has been exciting to see how the VP Racing Fuels Branded program, supplied by Flint Hills Resources, has gained momentum. After many requests, we are happy to be bringing the program into the Texas market. The addition of new distributors, new dealers and new supply points will help propel the brand farther and bring more distribution points to our loyal customer base.” said Karen Madden, vice president of branded retail sales for VP Racing Fuels.