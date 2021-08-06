Doritos Limited-Edition Tangy Ranch and Tangy Pickle

Doritos is introducing two limited-edition flavors: Tangy Ranch and Tangy Pickle. Doritos Tangy Ranch is a combination of the classic Doritos crunch paired with the savory tastes of ranch seasoning. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $1.99 (2.75-ounce) and $4.29 (9.25-ounce). Doritos is also bringing back Doritos Tangy Pickle. A viral hit last summer, Tangy Pickle is a fan favorite for its bold flavor with the tangy taste of dill pickle. The SRP is $1.99 (2.75-ounce) and $4.29 (9.25-ounce).

Doritos is kicking off a contest on the @doritos Instagram channel on Aug. 9 where fans can enter for the chance to win a limited-edition branded boombox kit featuring a bag of Doritos Tangy Pickle in retro packaging, Bluetooth speaker to blast music and ’90s-themed swag.

