How Do You Clean a Roller Grill?

Roller grill are a relatively low-maintenance foodservice offer, but they still require regular cleaning and general upkeep. Especially in the age of COVID-19, c-stores must ensure cleanliness is a top priority.

A well-maintained roller grill communicates freshness and care to the customer. Not to mention, it keeps the equipment in good shape, ensuring you will get a better return on investment.

Follow the guidelines below for roller grill cleaning best-practices. And check with your roller grill’s manufacturer for more specific tips or instructions.

First things first: Be that you’re wiping down the machine at least every few hours (ideally during non-peak times). This prevents high amounts of food residue and fat from sticking to the rollers. The surrounding areas should be cleaned at least as often and as needed, i.e. anytime a customer makes a mess.

Before wiping down the roller grill, put on heat-resistant gloves and make sure the grill is adjusted to low or holding heat. After removing product, use a damp cloth to wipe down the rollers. Wipe toward the middle of each roller, starting from one end of the roller and wiping toward the center. Then, repeat this motion on the opposite end. This prevents food particles from getting into the bearing on the sides of the machine.

In addition to wiping down the rollers regularly throughout the day, they should be thoroughly cleaned at the end of the day — or the end of a shift.

Step 1: Make sure the machine is at its highest heat setting, and keep the rollers on. This helps loosen up food particles and grease, making it easier to remove.

Step 2: After about five minutes, adjust the heat to a low or “hold” setting. Then, wipe down the rollers with a damp cloth. Make sure to wipe from the edge of the rollers to the center.

Step 3: Once you’re finished wiping down the rollers, soak a cloth in warm water and mild dish soap. Use the soapy cloth to clean the rollers again, following the same wiping motion from the previous step.

Step 4: Once you’re finished, rinse the rollers with a separate damp cloth.

Step 5: Remove the grease from the grill and wash it. Scrub the pan carefully using mild dish soap and a soft cloth. If grease is stuck on, use a light dish detergent.

Step 6: Wipe down the exterior thoroughly with a damp, soft cloth, using a small amount of mild dish soap as needed.

For more, visit CStore Decisions’ Foodservice Playbook.