Shell and Kroger Team Up for Food and Fuel Points

Partnership lets customers in select Florida markets earn Shell Fuel Points by ordering groceries online through Kroger.com and having them delivered to their door.

Shell and Kroger announced a new partnership in several major Florida markets that will allow customers order fresh groceries online at Kroger.com, have them delivered to their home and earn Fuel Points to save on fuel at Shell.

By shopping at Kroger.com and earning Fuel Points, customers can save up to $1 per gallon by redeeming Fuel Points at Shell. With current Florida gas prices averaging $3 per gallon, this is a valuable offer – both for Shell wholesalers and for their customers.

There are 280 participating Shell stations throughout Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. Consumers can find the nearest participating station to them by visiting the Kroger Store Locator and typing in their zip code and clicking “Fuel.”

How it works:

Now in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville, customers can shop for fresh groceries via the Kroger app or Kroger.com, set up a Kroger loyalty account, and earn 300 Kroger Fuel Points on each of their next three orders. Fresh groceries are conveniently delivered to their door, saving time and earning points to save on fuel.

Fuel Points are redeemable at participating Shell stations. Customers can save up to $1 per gallon.

In addition to the savings on fuel, Kroger.com is offering everyday savings of $10 per order at Kroger.com for new customers’ first three orders.

The Shell and Kroger.com partnership makes it convenient and easy to shop for fresh groceries while earning Fuel Points that can be redeemed to save at the pump this summer. The partnership will expand to other cities in Florida in the coming months.