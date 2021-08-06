Stewart’s Scooping Summertime Ice Cream Flavors

Campfire S’moreo and Marionberry Cookie lead the way for New York state chain’s five flavorful options, which are available for a limited time only.

Summer is the most anticipated time of the year for Stewart’s Shops ice cream fans because it’s new flavor time. The Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based chain’s seasonal, limited-edition flavors now available at the cone counter.

Here’s the lineup:

If you’re looking for a flavor that’s fruity and decadent, try Marionberry Cookie. This marionberry ice cream has a blackberry base with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl.

Back by popular demand, Campfire S’moreo. It’s a customer favorite with toasted marshmallow flavored ice cream with a graham cracker swirl and Oreo pieces.

Sweet and salty — Chocolate Sea Turtle has chocolate ice cream with sea salt caramel swirl and chocolate fudge pecans.

Customers have been asking for a peach flavor: Just Peachy is a peach-flavored ice cream with a honey swirl and peach pieces, and it’s gluten-free.

And rounding out the seasonal flavor list is Piece of Cake. This butter cookie ice cream with a milk chocolate icing swirl and yellow cake pieces.

Stewart’s invites customers to try them all while they’re still available. And don’t forget to use the Scoop Club Card to earn free ice cream all year long.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 337 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.