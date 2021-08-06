Zero-Sugar, Lactose-Free Yogurt

To create Chobani Zero Sugar, Chobani starts with a milk that’s been filtered to reduce naturally occurring sugar. From there, Chobani uses cutting-edge natural fermentation methods that allow yogurt cultures to consume the remaining sugar. Chobani then adds natural, non-GMO sweeteners like monk fruit and allulose. Chobani Zero Sugar has only natural ingredients, 60 calories and zero sugar. It is lactose-free, an excellent source of protein and contains six live and active cultures including probiotics. Chobani Zero Sugar is available in Vanilla, Mixed Berry, Strawberry and Blueberry flavors.

Chobani

www.chobani.com