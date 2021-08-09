ACE Conference General Session Will Talk Low-Carbon’s Potential

Conference will kick off with discussion about progressing toward cleaner fuel policies, how federal and state standards will elevate deman, and continue with several low-carbon sessions throughout the event.

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) has been a leader in promoting the low carbon benefits of corn ethanol, including advocating for clean fuel policies or standards at the state and federal levels to increase ethanol demand. ACE is using its annual meeting this year in Minneapolis to showcase the organization’s, member’s and industry’s progression to capitalize on ethanol’s low carbon potential.

The conference covers all things carbon from the status of clean fuel policies, and insight for ethanol producers when developing a carbon strategy and measuring project value, including diversification and carbon sequestration projects, to how ethanol producers can calculate their carbon intensity score.

The first day of presentations includes a general session moderated by John Christianson of Christianson PLLP, who served on the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Biofuels, that will cover developments in key states and national efforts to advance clean fuel policy and low carbon fuel standards with Brendan Jordan, vice president of transportation and fuels with Great Plains Institute, and Jonathon Lehman, a principal with Cultivating Conservation consulting service and ACE Lobbyist.

“Clean fuels represent a huge opportunity for the Midwest to create an environmentally and economically sustainable future, and I look forward to sharing the progress we’ve made to advance this opportunity through state-level, comprehensive clean fuels policy at the ACE conference,” Jordan said. “A low carbon or clean fuel standard modeled after the portfolio approach the Midwestern Clean Fuels Initiative developed has the potential to benefit the biofuels and agricultural industries, while also supporting other clean fuel sectors, and we’ve made great headway this year in key Midwest states.”

Lehman said said that, while efforts continue to support and protect existing policy-driven markets, there’s an important offensive strategy underway to advance a national low carbon fuel standard to grow ethanol demand and build on top of the progress of the RFS.

“The Biden administration has made a clear commitment to decarbonize transportation fuels by midcentury and ensure farmers have a seat at the table in the climate discussion,” Lehman explained. “Ethanol supports rural communities and is the only transportation energy source that can credibly say it has the ability to reach net-negative carbon intensity in the future.”

Attendees won’t want to miss this conversation and other carbon-focused sessions, including: Insights on “Carbon: Navigating Verification and Measuring Project Value” – Christianson PLLP; “Destination Biocampus” – Fluid Quip Technologies; “Developing a Carbon Strategy” – P&E Solutions LLC, Bioleap Inc. and Whitefox; “Efficient Operational Strategies for Feed Diversification and Lower CI Score for Ethanol Biorefineries” – ICM Inc.; “Calculating Your Carbon Intensity” – Ron Alverson with Dakota Ethanol; “Accelerating Demand for Ethanol “– ClearFlame Engine Technologies; and “From Net-Zero to Net-Negative Carbon: Accelerating Ethanol’s Advantage” – Summit Carbon Solutions.

More information about the event can be found at ethanol.org/events/conference.