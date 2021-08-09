Foxtrot Launches National Delivery Platform With Gift Boxes

Foxtrot Anywhere features curated gift boxes that feature a combination of themed products that pair well together, with three put together by food television personality Nilou Motamed.

Convenience store chain Foxtrot is launching a national delivery platform, Foxtrot Anywhere, which curates the gift boxes, top-selling treats and more, pulled directly from the top-sellers in store, as well as what’s trending.

The launch is additionally being kicked off in partnership with Nilou Motamed, TV personality and former editor-in-chief of Food & Wine magazine, to curate her favorite culinary items. She has put together her Fave Female Maker Box, Must-Have Box and Gifts for the Ultimate Host. As someone whose career has been dedicated to curation, finely edited storytelling and someone who is equally food-obsessed, Motamed has curated the ultimate small maker spotlight gift boxes and is also donating 10% of the proceeds from each gift box sold to World Central Kitchen.

One of the Foxtrot Anywhere boxes is the Adaptogenic: The box features a variety of things from naturally medicinal small makers who are changing the food world by combining body functional ingredients, sustainable practices, and a whole lot of flavor to make chocolates, sodas, coffee mix-ins and more a healthier, tastier experience.

Curated Gifts category is an exclusive hand-selected assortment of the latest small business faves and trending must-haves for any occasion. Highlights include:

Pasta Night: scratch-made pasta from award-winning Monteverde, hand-harvested sea salt, Michelin star-rated sauce from Carbone and other homegrown flavors ready to whip up at home.

Pairs Well With Wine: homemade dips, bites and garnish perfect for pleasing crowds, switching up your charcuterie board, and of course, pairing with your fave wine.

Another is Made By Foxtrot: A variety of gift bundles featuring Foxtrot’s own collection of chef-prepared eats and treats including crowd-favorite gummies, homemade salty chips, desserts and more.

For the Foodie Gifts category, Foxtrot’s in-house team of chefs have handpicked a variety of foodie gifts inspired by our core cities’ best eats. Each gift box includes a combo of salty snacks, sweet treats, sauces and pantry staples from local makers.