M&M’S unveiled its latest product innovation, M&M’S Crunchy Cookie, which features a crunchy center covered in milk chocolate, all wrapped in the M&M’S candy shell. A great balance between cookie and chocolate, M&M’S Crunchy Cookie taps into America’s favorite cookie, chocolate chip, and offers a nostalgically satisfying treat with the taste and texture of M&M’S. M&M’S Crunchy Cookie will be available nationwide beginning March 2022 in single (1.35 ounces), share (2.83 ounces) and sharing stand-up pouch (7.4 ounces) sizes.

Mars Inc.

www.mars.com