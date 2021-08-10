Kum & Go Partners With Colorado Energy Office for New EV Stations

Kum & Go partnered with the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) to introduce DC fast-charging stations in Wellington, Colo. This marks the 22nd electric vehicle (EV) store for the Des Moines, Iowa-based company.

“Kum & Go has been a great early partner in our EV Corridors charging infrastructure efforts,” said Matt Mines, program manager at the CEO. “These new charging locations will help Coloradans drive anywhere in the state in an EV.”

The CEO awarded ChargePoint with the contract to build out the corridors project at 34 locations. Since this agreement, Kum & Go and ChargePoint have worked together on nine completed sites in the U.S. with five more sites slated to be completed by the end of 2021.

“Kum & Go shows its leadership and dedication to sustainability by offering EV charging to residents and visitors in Colorado,” said Anne Smart, vice president of Public Policy at ChargePoint. “ChargePoint is proud to be a part of this leadership to drive a more sustainable future for Colorado.”

“Kum & Go is committed to leading with sustainable options designed to meet the dynamic needs of our customers,” said Ken Kleemeier, vice president of Fuels at Kum & Go. ” Our network of DC fast-chargers and the support of Colorado Energy Office help advance this important work.”

Kum & Go continues to put a focus on sustainability. In 2010, Kum & Go became the world’s first convenience store certified under the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Volume Program.

Will Toor, executive director of the CEO, credited the partnership as a win for the state.

“Public-private partnerships like ours with ChargePoint and Kum & Go are critical to increasing charging options for EV drivers across the state,” he said.