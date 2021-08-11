7-Eleven Slurpee Now in Orbit

7-Eleven launched its Coca-Cola Slurpee drink into space from one of its Michigan stores after a monthlong campaign to have customers use its delivery app and vote on the flavor.

A well-known American beverage since 1966, the 7-Eleven Slurpee was officially delivered to space. The Slurpee drink took off at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10 from a 7-Eleven store in Michigan, the Slurpee capital of the U.S. (aka the state that consumes the most Slurpee drinks).

Throughout the month of July, 7-Eleven called on Slurpee drink lovers everywhere to choose the space-bound flavor. Each Slurpee drink ordered via 7-Eleven Delivery was counted as a vote, and Coca-Cola was the big winner, with Cherry and Blue Raspberry as close runners-up.

“Every Slurpee lover has an unwavering passion for their favorite flavor, so it’s my pleasure to congratulate the Coca-Cola Slurpee drink fans out there on a pretty big victory,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Winning flavor aside, delivering our iconic Slurpee drink to space and bringing customers along for the journey was the most epic way to wrap up one of the brand’s best birthdays to date. Year 94 will be a hard one to top … literally.”

With each 7-Eleven Delivery order that was placed during the month of July through the 7-Eleven app, customers also entered themselves for a chance to win one of the exclusive cups that went to space as a #SlurpeeSpaceDelivery memento.

The epic mission was commemorated with a spaced-themed mural that will mark the launch location forever. Locals and Slurpee fans alike can snap a selfie at the mural in Saginaw, Mich., at 10950 Gratiot Road or check out photos on 7-Eleven and Slurpee social channels.

7–Eleven Delivery is offered in over 2,000 U.S. cities and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7–Eleven operates Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.