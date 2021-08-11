Chester’s Chicken Debuts Store Redesign

New look to the QSR concept rolls out with three locations, each with fresh colors, updated menu boards and modern architectural brand elements.

Chester’s Chicken, the cult-favorite fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept with more than 1,200 locations and over 50 years of success, is introducing its first store redesign in nearly 20 years at three new locations – Durant, Okla.; Monroe, La.; and Elk Grove Village, Ill.

The new look features a fresh color palette, updated menu boards, and modern architectural and interior brand elements throughout – designed to create a better connection between the customer and Chester’s famous fried chicken, prepared fresh in store throughout the day.

The elevated in-store experience is the next phase of Chester’s brand refresh, following the 2020 launch of the company’s new website with an enhanced library of marketing and training tools for franchisees, as well as a new, simplified logo that focuses on the lovable Chester the Chicken mascot. Within the past year, Chester’s has also introduced new branded packaging and overhauled its digital menu board design.

“We’ve mastered fried chicken and continue to expand our offerings with on-trend limited time offerings and permanent items like our fried chicken sandwich and chicken bites, but it was time to bring our store aesthetic up to the same standard as our delicious family recipes,” said William Culpepper, Chester’s Chicken vice president of marketing. “We’re elevating the overall experience for fried chicken fans and bringing the star of the show, our product, into the spotlight through our refreshed design.”

Chester’s partnered with award-winning, brand experience and architecture firm Nelson Worldwide, responsible for some of the most iconic brand makeovers, to bring the updated vision to life.

“Our intent with this vision was to amplify the beloved Chester’s brand and to leverage a much bolder and modern expression, as well as play up the notion of everything fried to perfection – with no apologies,” said Aaron Ruef, account director, Nelson Worldwide. “The new brand voice and personality brings to life this truly unique roadside destination that is iconic, yet approachable. The Chester’s experience is positioned to stand out in the hearts and minds of travelers for generations to come.”

All three stores, the first to showcase the new design, are located within Love’s Travel Stops, a fellow family-owned business.

“Love’s is proud to partner with a company that has its customers at the forefront of all it does, including providing fresh and tasty food options with a strong experience,” said Joe Cotton, vice president of restaurant services with Love’s. “We’re excited to play a large role in Chester’s redesign and know our customers will love it too.”

The Durant, Okla., store, located at 5278 W. Main St., opened Aug. 2. The Monroe, La., store at 335 Highway 594 and new Elk Grove Village, Ill., store at SR 83 and Pratt Blvd. are both slated for opening on Aug. 23.

Chester’s is rolling out the design gradually with franchisees and has plans to open five additional updated locations at Love’s by the end of 2021.

Chester’s Chicken is a leading quick-serve restaurant (QSR) concept, with more than 1,200 active locations and more than 50 years of proven success. Chester’s menu includes bone-in chicken, tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts.