Love’s Travel Stops Opens Oklahoma Tire Retread Plant

The company has seven plants across the country and is in the process of further expanding its retread plant and distribution center capacity.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s Travel Stops announced that it opened a tire retread plant and distribution center in El Reno, Okla.

The 220,000-square-foot facility doubles the size of the one it replaces in Grand Prairie, Texas, allowing Love’s Truck Care and Speedco to increase capacity and better serve customers. Love’s has seven plants across the country and is in the process of further expanding its retread plant and distribution center capacity to increase the company’s commitment to ensuring customer access to tires and parts.

About 50 jobs were added to Canadian County because of the plant and distribution facility.

“The new facility in El Reno is a great location to serve our most valuable customers and develop and distribute products to the surrounding towns and states,” said Steve Phillips, director of tire sales and plant operations for Love’s. “This location allows us to provide greater coverage, so our customers can get back on the road quickly and safely.”

The Love’s retread process encompasses the most comprehensive casing inspection regimen in the industry in conjunction with the latest technology and a rigorous manufacturing process to ensure a reliable and consistent product. The quality retread tire is complemented by an innovative and transparent casing repair program, consistent with a fleet’s specifications and a customized reconditioning/mounted wheel program, all designed to meet the unique needs of fleet customers.

Love’s retread warranty combines quality and safety by covering retreads, casings and any repairs for the full life of the retread. This is the industry’s most extensive warranty and is redeemable at any of the more than 415 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations across the country.

Love’s operates more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 415 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.