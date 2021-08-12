Speedway Selling 166 Stations and Land Sites

Locations across 22 states being sold via sealed bid auction and in as-is condition, from operational stores to retail development sites to undeveloped lots.

Enon, Ohio-based convenience store chain Speedway, recently purchased by 7-Eleven, is selling off 166 former service station, retail development sites and undeveloped land sites in 22 states. The properties are being sold individually through a sealed bid auction through Chicago-based NRC Realty & Capital Advisors.

Some of the properties have small buildings on them. Properties are being sold in an as-is, where-is with all faults condition, and NRC recommends that anyone planning on submitting a bid perform his or her investigation of the properties prior to making a bid.

The following information will be available for most properties:

Plat, survey or site plan

Real estate tax bill

No Further Action Letter (“NFA”) from the State Department of Environmental Quality for Properties which had underground storage tanks removed

Seller’s most recent Phase I environmental site assessment for Properties which never had underground storage tanks

Seller’s most recent report of environmental action, or similar form of report, for certain Properties which are currently being remediated by the Seller and which will continue to be remediated by the Seller post-closing until an NFA letter is issued

Property legal description and Assessor’s Parcel Number

Current title commitment

The information will be available for download on the NRC website in a Property Specific Package (PSP), along with the Terms & Conditions of Sale (T&Cs), which govern the sale process. A PSP will be available for each property.

Once a bid is accepted, the purchaser will have 30 days to close the sale. A list of properties can be accessed at the NRC website.