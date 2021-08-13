Casey’s to Fund Grants for Local Schools

The c-store chain teamed up with Keurig Dr Pepper to raise funds for K-12 schools through an in-store giving campaign.

Casey’s asked its guests to round up their purchases when it kicked off a giving campaign to help fund its annual Cash for Classrooms grant program. The program provides funds for projects and initiatives that benefit K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools. It benefits local schools across 16 states.

“Schools are at the heart of each of our communities, like Casey’s, and we are honored to be able to support students, teachers and families through the Cash for Classrooms grant program. We encourage our guests to join forces with Casey’s and Keurig Dr Pepper by rounding up when shopping in our stores or purchasing the CORE combo during this campaign,” said Megan Elfers, president of Casey’s Charities.

There are two additional ways guests can donate to this year’s campaign:

Keurig Dr Pepper will donate $1 for every three/$5 combo of CORE Hydration water purchased, up to $25,000; and

Casey’s will donate $1 for every large pizza purchase completed on Monday, Aug. 30, up to $100,000.

In 2021, Casey’s Cash for Classrooms Grant Program awarded $1 million to benefit schools through 99 grants. The funding priorities included physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives.

“After a very challenging school year, being able to send every child home with new books for their home library because of Casey’s grant was a heartwarming experience,” said Heather Branson, grade 3 teacher at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh, Wis. “There were so many things I couldn’t change about last year, but the ability to send every child off for summer vacation equipped to enjoy new books empowered my students to see themselves as readers even after our year together ended.”

Every dollar raised will go toward this year’s Cash for Classrooms grant program, which opens its application process on Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, 2021. Grant requests may range from $3,000 to $50,000.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.