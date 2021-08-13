CHS Global Grain & Processing Joins Growth Energy

Newest Growth Energy producer plant member CHS is a versatile producer, supplier and service provider across a wide spectrum of the ethanol industry.

Ethanol trade association Growth Energy announced the addition of its newest producer plant member, CHS Global Grain & Processing. The addition brings Growth Energy’s membership to a total of 91 producer plant members and 8.8 billion gallons represented out of the total U.S. annual ethanol production. CHS joined Growth Energy as an associate member in 2009.

CHS is a premier ethanol marketer, trader, and producer, and has been a leader in renewable fuels for more than four decades. They produce 260 million gallons of fuel-grade ethanol and market 1 billion gallons of ethanol each year, making CHS one of the nation’s largest suppliers of ethanol-enhanced gasoline and the largest U.S. retailer of E85 ethanol. CHS is also a leading marketer of biodiesel products.

“We are thrilled to welcome CHS plant to our growing powerhouse list of Growth Energy producer plant members,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “As a whole, CHS has already contributed so much to our industry as an associate member of Growth Energy, having just announced the sale of E15 at 19 more Midwest terminals through its refining business.

CHS Vice President of Operations Tom Malecha shared CHS’s excitement in joining Growth Energy.

“CHS values working together for shared success,” Malecha said, “and we look forward to active participation in Growth Energy and its efforts to advance pro-biofuels policies and expand consumer access to higher ethanol blends.

CHS Inc. is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, agronomy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to creating connections to empower agriculture, helping its farmer-owners, customers and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations.

CHS supplies energy, crop nutrients, seed, crop protection products, grain marketing services, production and agricultural services, animal nutrition products, foods and food ingredients, and risk management services. The company operates petroleum refineries and pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products.

