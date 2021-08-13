GetGo Accepts Venmo and PayPal in Stores

The c-store chain is the first in the U.S. to accept Venmo and PayPal as forms of in-store payment at all locations.

GetGo in-store purchases, along with Giant Eagle purchases, can now be made using Venmo and PayPal, a move enabled by global branded payments company, Blackhawk Network.

Giant Eagle announced that PayPal and Venmo are now accepted forms of payment at each of the company’s 474 supermarket and GetGo locations. With this announcement, Giant Eagle and GetGo become the first grocery and convenience store chains in the U.S. to offer customers the ability to utilize PayPal and Venmo payments at the register. With the continued growth of digital payment adoption across the country, Giant Eagle and Blackhawk Network have partnered with PayPal and Venmo to bring these payment methods in store.

“We are thrilled to be the first supermarket and convenience chain in the country to accept PayPal and Venmo in our stores,” said Graham Watkins, Giant Eagle executive vice president of retail innovation and business development. “This implementation is particularly exciting as it enables Giant Eagle and GetGo customers to use the digital payment methods that they already enjoy in the places where they transact most frequently.”

Recent research from Blackhawk Network shows that of the digital wallet growth observed in 2020, 59% of surveyed consumers have been using their digital wallet more frequently than before the pandemic began. And, of the digital payment tools available, 48% of consumers are using QR codes and barcodes on a mobile device more frequently over the last year, which is helping to bring a more seamless and connected payment experience to in-person shopping.

“Consumers have grown increasingly comfortable using digital payments in many different contexts over the past year including using touch-free options for in-store purchases. By working with Giant Eagle and Blackhawk Network, we are able to bring this technology to their customers for their everyday purchases and provide added value to these consumers,” said Frank Keller, senior vice president of in-store at PayPal. “This expansion of PayPal and Venmo digital payments into grocery and convenience stores propels our mission to bring easy, safe payments to consumers at any point in their shopping experience.”

GetGo and Giant Eagle customers are now able to pay using PayPal or Venmo QR codes at checkout. Customers simply open either the PayPal or Venmo mobile app and click the “Scan” button and selecting the ‘show to pay’ option. PayPal customers will be able to pay using stored debit or credit cards, bank accounts, PayPal balance or PayPal Credit. With Venmo QR Codes, customers can pay using their stored debit or credit cards, bank account, Venmo balance or Venmo Credit Card for eligible customers.