Marathon Petroleum Awards Scholarships to PTECH Students in Texas

Marathon Petroleum‘s Galveston Bay refinery announced a $200,000 scholarship donation to the College of the Mainland’s Process Technology (PTECH) program, based in Texas City, Texas.

The Marathon Petroleum PTECH Scholarship provides an estimated 110 full-time students with a $1,750 scholarship to apply to tuition and fees. The scholarship is targeted toward, but not limited to, underrepresented student populations including women and minority PTECH students. Priority will be given to applicants who attended the Texas City Independent School District Industrial Trades Center.

“Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is committed to empowering a diverse array of College of the Mainland students to take advantage of the tremendous employment opportunities within our industry and beyond,” said MPC Galveston Bay Refinery Vice President Kevin Bogard. “Today’s announcement, in addition to our support of Texas City ISD, is a great example of that commitment, and we are grateful for the partnership that exists between MPC and the community we call home.”

The scholarship will support PTECH students to stay on track as they pursue their degree, so they can graduate on time, enter the workforce and contribute to the economic sustainability of the surrounding community. A degree in process technology can be used in a variety of fields including refinery operations, chemical plant operations, food processing, pulp and paper, power generation, pharmaceuticals, offshore work and more.