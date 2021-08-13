White Cheddar Chex Mix

General Mills Convenience announced a new flavor in its popular line of Chex Mix. Chex Mix White Cheddar features a savory blend of Chex cereal pieces, pretzels, mini breadsticks and crispy crackers seasoned with white cheddar. As Cheesy Crunch flavors continue to grow in popularity, new Chex Mix White Cheddar gives c-store retailers a new and exciting option to meet consumer cravings in the salty snack aisle. The latest flavor joins other varieties of Chex Mix including Traditional, Cheddar, Bold Party Blend and Honey BBQ. The suggested retail price is $2.29 per 3.75-ounce bag.

General Mills Convenience & Foodservice

www.generalmillscf.com