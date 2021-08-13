Hard Mountain Dew With Zero Sugar

The Boston Beer Co. and PepsiCo announced plans to enter a business collaboration to produce HARD MTN DEW alcoholic beverage. HARD MTN DEW comes in bold flavors and distinctive branding, all with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 5%. This new flavored malt beverage (FMB) will be marketed to adults of legal age. As part of the business arrangement, Boston Beer will develop and produce new HARD MTN DEW, and PepsiCo has set up a new entity to sell, deliver and merchandise the product. Consumers should anticipate finding HARD MTN DEW on shelves in early 2022.

