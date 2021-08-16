CITGO Appoints Mark Holstein as General Counsel

Holstein will oversee all aspects of the company's legal strategy and material litigation, provide legal counsel and advise senior management.

CITGO Petroleum Corporation appointed Mark Holstein to oversee all aspects of the company’s legal strategy and material litigation, provide legal counsel and advise senior management as the company’s new general counsel. Holstein will report directly to Jack Lynch, the vice president of legal and government affairs.

“CITGO holds itself to the highest standards of moral, legal and ethical behavior,” said Carlos Jordá, president and chief executive officer of CITGO. “Mark brings a wealth of experience and insight dealing with complex legal issues related to the energy industry, and we welcome him to this vitally important position at CITGO.”

Holstein served as the CITGO interim general counsel since December 2020. Prior to CITGO, he managed the insurance defense practice for Travelers Insurance and spent nearly three decades at BP America where he served in numerous legal roles. Holstein holds a Juris Doctor degree from DePaul University and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill. and Corpus Christi, Texas, and combined with its parent CITGO Holding, wholly and/or jointly owns 48 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants.