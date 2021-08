Old El Paso Burrito Bowl Kits are a convenient, affordable way to make restaurant-quality burrito bowls for the whole family — just add a favorite protein, protein substitute or grilled vegetables and dinner is on the table in 30 minutes. They are available in three popular flavors: Chipotle Chicken, Adobo Steak and Seasoned Beef. Each kit serves four and includes Cilantro Lime white rice, seasoning mix and Queso Blanco sauce. The suggested retail price is $3.99.

Old El Paso

www.oldelpaso.com