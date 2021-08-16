Limited-Edition Halloween Skittles

Mars Wrigley’s new limited-edition Halloween pack, Skittles Shriekers, is hitting shelves nationwide. Hidden inside each pack of Shriekers are super-sour Skittles that appear to look like the rest yet bring an unpredictable punch of sour flavor.

Skittles Shriekers include five flavors in each pack, including Citrus Scream, Ghoulish Green Apple, Rattled Raspberry, Shocking Lime and Spine-Tingling Tangerine. Skittles Shriekers are available now and come in 1.8-ounce Single Packs, 3.6-ounce Share Size and 10-ounce Medium Funsize Laydown Bags.

Mars

www.mars.com