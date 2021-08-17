7-Eleven Offers Expanded Alcohol Delivery Through New Partnership

In a partnership to expand its alcohol delivery service, 7-Eleven is teaming up with Minibar Delivery to reach customers in their homes. The idea is to bring beer and wine to the doorsteps of adult residents in select markets.

The collaboration will kick off in Florida, Texas and Virginia, where approximately 600 stores are participating in the pilot launch. The stores are primarily servicing the cities of Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, Miami, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk and Alexandria. Known for its on-demand alcohol delivery service, Minibar Delivery has plans to expand to additional 7-Eleven markets later this year.

Customers can log in to Minibar Delivery’s app or website and choose from 7-Eleven’s wide range of wine and beer to be delivered in 30-60 minutes.

“While delivery proved essential for many Americans staying at home, on-demand ordering and delivery has become an expectation – one that 7-Eleven intends to meet and exceed,” said 7-Eleven Digital Senior Vice President Raghu Mahadevan. “In one year, our delivery footprint has more than doubled, with more than 90% of participating 7-Eleven stores offering delivery via third-party providers or our proprietary 7-Eleven Delivery app. We are excited to collaborate with an established company like Minibar Delivery to bring our customers quick, convenient delivery of alcoholic beverages and mixers across the country.”

7-Eleven’s range of beer and wine varies from store to store and includes national brands as well as the retailer’s own wine and beer portfolio. Recent introductions include Plot + Point tetrapak wine, Sip Sip Hooray canned wine cocktails, Trojan Horse chardonnay and pinot grigio, Yosemite Road wine, and Voyager Point cabernet sauvignon, red blend and sauvignon blanc wines. In addition to beer and wine, customers can purchase top-selling 7-Eleven snacks and prepared foods like Slurpee drinks, Big Bite hot dogs, pizza, chips and more through Minibar Delivery’s newly launched “Snacks & More” category.

“This collaboration with 7-Eleven gives us the opportunity to work with the most iconic and innovative convenience retailer in the world and expand our presence in Florida, Texas and Virginia, as well as other cities and states in the future,” said Lindsey Andrews, Minibar Delivery co-founder and CEO. “We look forward to offering our shoppers the opportunity to order from a local 7-Eleven store and expand our product selection while still providing an unmatched experience on our website and app.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.