DAZZ Cleaner, the tablet-based, non-toxic cleaning systems company focused on effective and environmentally friendly products, unveiled its new eco-friendly packaging throughout its entire line of products. The new packaging is a way the company is using as little plastic as possible in its manufacturing and packaging process. The company’s innovative tablet refill system distinguishes itself from traditional use-and-discard cleaners by providing reusable spray bottles that consumers can use again and again. In addition to its reusable bottles, DAZZ now packages its signature tablets in compostable corn-derived PLA film, and its Starter Kits and Refill Kits are packaged in compostable boxes for retail sales.

DAZZ Cleaner

www.dazzcleaner.com