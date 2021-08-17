Foxtrot Announces Newest DC Location

The Dupont Circle store will feature new and expanded culinary offerings including a charcuterie bar, house-made craft sandwiches and an expansive wine selection.

As part of its expansion project, Foxtrot, the modern corner store and café, announced a new location to open in Washington, D.C. This will be the opening of its third District location in Dupont Circle at the corner of Connecticut & Q (1601 Connecticut Ave. NW). Slated to debut this October 2021, Foxtrot will serve as a neighborhood destination where residents and visitors can gather and celebrate local makers, pick up a great-priced bottle of wine or pantry essentials and grab a quick meal or a cup of coffee.

In addition to offering the same everyday necessities and grab-and-go items Foxtrot is known for, the Dupont Circle store will feature new and expanded culinary offerings including a charcuterie bar, house-made craft sandwiches and an expansive wine selection. Foxtrot will continue to offer a morning-to-night experience with a full coffee bar and handcrafted drinks (using beans by local Vigilante Coffee), and its stellar happy hour with a rotating selection of beer and wine specials.

The renovated space will have plenty of seating inside and outside with a spacious patio inviting guests to sit, relax and enjoy day or night.

Using the company’s digital app, customers will be able to target the goods the city has to offer, including the local beers and fine wines, house-prepared meals, curated gifts and everyday essentials, with delivery in under an hour.

Future locations where Foxtrot is expanding to multiple new markets in early 2022 include Austin, Miami and Boston.