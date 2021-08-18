Invenco Partners With Centrapay for Digital Fuel Payments

Self-service payment technology and secure customer engagement solutions provider Invenco has partnered with Centrapay to enable their pay-at-pump terminals to accept next-generation payments. Centrapay and Invenco are both New Zealand-based companies with a shared commitment to open platform systems which generate increased consumer and retailer opportunities.

The integration between Centrapay’s Merchant Payments system and Invenco’s iNFX Retail Microservices enables retail fuel locations to transact using digital currencies including digital wallets, POS/merchant services, rewards programs and more. The payment network runs on Invenco G6 and G7 pay-at-pump terminals with transactions processing through the Invenco Electronic Payment Server (EPS) retail microservice offering. With demand for use of non-tradition payment methods rising steadily, the integration improves customer experience at the pump while keeping payment systems secure.

“Centrapay is an impressive demonstration of what the future of payments looks like throughout the retail market,” noted Nathan Barnett, head of APAC business development at Invenco. “Their user experience offering is engaging, and their agile system is a valuable addition to Invenco’s c-store microservice offerings.”

Jerome Faury, founder at Centrapay, said the partnership enables the evolution from card-based payments to app based. “Fuel companies, gift card providers and consumer payment apps can now easily transact on their own assets, currencies and products,” Faury added. “With a few lines of code, Invenco and Centrapay are providing a personalized, digital and data-driven payment experience.”

Retailers interested in implementing next-generation payments at their site can contact Invenco via email at [email protected] or visit www.Invenco.com. For more information on Centrapay visit www.centrapay.com.