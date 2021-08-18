Kum & Go Parent Company Releases Latest Corporate Social Responsibility Report

The report focuses on how each of the businesses are working across the company's four pillars of social responsibility: purpose-based, people first, planet and philanthropy.

Kum & Go parent company Krause Group published its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, a document that has become a yearly staple for the company. It provides a detailed overview of how Krause Group worked last year to accelerate its businesses to bring its purposes to life.

This is the third edition since 2018, which goes further in developing clear performance indicators in key focus areas and commits to future benchmarking and materiality assessments for long-term, sustained impact.

“In 2020, we experienced devastation from the coronavirus pandemic and had our collective conscience shocked by the slayings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and too many other Black men and women,” said Krause Group Chairman & CEO Kyle Krause. “While the year was marked by anguish, pain, upheaval and anxiety, there were also moments of joy and unity. This report serves as reminder of how Krause Group companies came together and showed up for each other — no matter how difficult, no matter how painful. Challenges arose and we faced them head-on.”

The vision for Krause Group first took root in 1959, with the launch of a single gas station in Hampton, Iowa, by Tony S. Gentle and his son-in-law, William A. Krause. Over the next 62 years, that business has grown to incorporate a diverse set of companies including Solar Transport, Italian wineries Vietti and Enrico Serafino, Krause+, Dalla Terra Ranch, Teamwork Ranch, the Des Moines Menace soccer club, and, most recently, Italian soccer club Parma Calcio 1913 — all under the leadership of parent company Krause Group.

Kum & Go’s report focuses on how each of these businesses are working across the four pillars of social responsibility established at Krause Group: purpose-based, people first, planet and philanthropy. A few examples include remarks on investments in associates’ health and well-being, company Habitat for Humanity and United Way donations, energy efficiency improvements, and supporting more than 300 nonprofit organizations. The new report encapsulates the breadth and scope of Krause Group’s work across 14 states, two countries and with over 5,533 associates.

“We weathered profound challenges last year, and we did so guided by our Purpose and Values,” said Krause. “The commitments we made in 2020, and continue to make, help ensure our communities thrive in this time of extraordinary need.”

The entire report can be found here.